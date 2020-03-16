GREAT NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar return together with a new project

Their performance in the TV serial Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali propelled them to popularity. The paring between Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Recently the popular duo reunited in a music video and since then fans have been wanting to see them together soon.
Sai-shiv

Television's favourite Jodi Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are back with something exciting. 

We will see the duo in a new music video soon, further details about their project are yet to be disclosed. Although the fans have been wishing to see them evoke fireworks with their chemistry in a show for now even these projects keep the chemistry fresh amongst the viewers. 

On the work front, we saw recently Sai Ketan Rao's Pellikuturu Party, the actor revealed how different the character is from his famous Raghav Rao personality. While we haven't seen Shivangi coming up with a new project yet, we can't wait to see what the actors shall do next. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 13:27

