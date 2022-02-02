Greetings! Fans wish Shamita Shetty on her birthday, Raqesh Bapat posts a romantic pic with his lady love

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty turned a year old today. As soon as the clock ticked 12 Shamita’s loved ones took to their social media handles and penned birthday notes. Sister Shilpa Shetty, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, and others showered love on the actress.

Also Read: Shocking! Check out the real life controversial kisses of Bollywood actors which got captured

In no time, Shamita Shetty started trending on Twitter as fans took to their handles and poured in heartfelt birthday wishes. One of the fans wrote, “Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day The Beautiful & Queen Of BiggBoss15 @ShamitaShetty. May God Bless You With Life Long Happiness & Good Health. May You Get What You Wish For And Always Stay Blessed & Beautiful. Loads Of Love To You HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA.”

A second one wrote, “Wishing this beautiful, strong, fierce kind, adorable and humble lady a very happy birthday! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA.” Another one said, “May you be surrounded by lots and lots of positivity.and may all the negativity be repelled away from you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA.”

Also Read: Shocking! Check out the real life controversial kisses of Bollywood actors which got captured

Apart from fans, Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat also marked her special day by sharing some romantic pictures with his ladylove. In one of the photographs, he was seen holding her in his arms. Along with the snaps, he wrote, “Happy Birthday love @shamitashetty_official” with a red heart emoticon.

On Shamita Shetty's birthday, her elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra has decided to throw a birthday party. She has even invited Shamita’s friends from the Bigg Boss fraternity including Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, and Pratik Sehajpal.

Credit: Pinkvilla