Guess what? Shehnaaz Gill to get married in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Television’s popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is only a few days away from its grand finale and the viewers are already anticipated to know the winner's name.

This season proved to be a big hit and credit goes to the celebrity contestants who entertained us throughout the season.

Out of all, one of the contestants who made place in viewer’s heart is Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill Kaur. Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz’s fever will still be on as Colors is bringing a new show titled Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi where she will hunt a groom for herself.

TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show!

Early in the day, we mentioned about actor Paras Chhabra, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house, may be part of the show (Read here: Paras Chhabra to be part of Colors’ Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi?)

Now, we hear that Shehnaaz will get married in the Bigg Boss house itself!

Wait, what?

Well, we try to mean that the show will be shot in the den of Bigg Boss. Obviously the makers will make few interior design changes, however most part of the house will remain the same. Post the BB13 finale, Shehnaaz will start shooting for her another show.

Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi will go on-air from 17 February at 10.30pm.