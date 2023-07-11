Guess Who? Parth Samthaan’s unconventional chemistry with THIS YouTuber is highly appreciated!

MUMBAI : Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has been a part of some very popular projects and each and every show has proved that he is a very versatile actor. His chemistry with most of his co-actors is also loved.

He has a massive fan following. The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and he became a household name. His paring with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

Manisha Rani, on the other hand, grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul. These days she is in demand for a lot of projects but she is taking her time to choose which one she should choose.

Both the actors are quite active on his social media platforms and keep their fans updated.

TellyChakkar recently shared some BTS moments from Parth and Manisha’s upcoming projects and this had left the social media fanatics excited for the release. Now, the teaser of the song titled Baarish Ke Aane Se has been released and fans cannot have enough of their chemistry.

