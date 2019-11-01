Gurmeet Choudhary and Sanaya Irani team up for a project

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary and Sanaya Irani are two popular names in the entertainment world. They have made a name for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective projects. Now, the two have come together for a project.

The two are counted as top television actors who have now shifted towards Hindi films. The actors have come together for the first time for an upcoming music video. Produced by Mohit Suri and VYRL Originals and directed by Arif Khan, the music is composed by Mithoon and sung by ace singers Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. The music video is called Intezaar.

Recently, Gurmeet took to social media and shared the first poster of the music video. Take a look below: