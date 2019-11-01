News

Gurmeet Choudhary and Sanaya Irani team up for a project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary and Sanaya Irani are two popular names in the entertainment world. They have made a name for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective projects. Now, the two have come together for a project.

The two are counted as top television actors who have now shifted towards Hindi films. The actors have come together for the first time for an upcoming music video. Produced by Mohit Suri and VYRL Originals and directed by Arif Khan, the music is composed by Mithoon and sung by ace singers Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. The music video is called Intezaar.

Recently, Gurmeet took to social media and shared the first poster of the music video. Take a look below:

Tags > Gurmeet Choudhary, Sanaya Irani team up, project, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali

past seven days