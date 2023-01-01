Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina to have a working New Year's eve

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about his New Year plans, resolutions, and his upcoming live performance with his wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee after two years of the pandemic.
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about his New Year plans, resolutions, and his upcoming live performance with his wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee after two years of the pandemic.

He told IANS: "Debina and I both are very excited to perform on this New Year's Eve after two years of the pandemic. It's going to be very exhilarating to perform in front of a massive audience and I cannot wait to feel the positive energy of the crowd once again." The two are going to perform at the Country Club on the eve of December 31.

While talking about his travel plans, he said: "So far I haven't thought much avout my travel plans but there are some places on my wish list. If things work I would surely want to visit Switzerland, London, and Paris in 2023."

Gurmeet, who made his Bollywood debut with the psychological and horror thriller 'Khamoshiyan', has also worked in several TV shows. He is known for his portrayal of Rama in 'Ramayana', and also acted in 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara', and also emerged as the winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5'. The actor has always talked about his interest in Bollywood.

On getting candid about his resolution for the coming year, he added: "I am starting the year working and my resolution is to continue doing the same. 2022 has been a fruitful year for me personally and professionally and would want to now just work harder and spend lots of time with my lovely family. My resolution is to keep focusing on the good and entertain my fans to the fullest."

"I have a couple of interesting projects coming up which are really exciting and I am looking forward to the official announcement soon," he concluded. 

Source : Ians 

