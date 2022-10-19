Haaye! Is Rajveer aka Shoaib Ibrahim from ‘Ajooni’ getting ready for his lady love?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, knowing how much our viewers enjoy keeping themselves updated with the ongoings of their favorite shows and celebs. Ajooni stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles of Rajveer and Ajooni respectively.

Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer recently shared a video of his wherein he is seen singing with some team members around him. He looks like he is in his make up room and is enjoying a fun jamming session with the crew on set. We can’t help but wonder who he dedicated his song to!

Check it out!

Image

Some behind the scenes fun is something we all enjoy to see and the actor looked happy singing the song.

Meanwhile on Ajooni, we saw that Rajveer tried tooth and nail to win back Ajooni and brought her home. Now, in the Karwa Chauth track, Ajooni gets ready for her day and looks pretty dressed up. Ajooni will be seen facing some trouble during her Karwa Chauth puja.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com