Halloween 2023: From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Rupali Ganguly – Check out how your favourite TV celebs are celebrating Halloween this year!

MUMBAI : It’s that time of the year when people go out with friends enjoying pumpkin spiced drinks to celebrate Halloween. It is an annual celebration of all things which induce fear! Halloween 2023 marks the day when people flip the regular rules and indulge in the more primitive sides of personalities.

Halloween 2023 marks all things spooky and people dress up in the best of the disguises. Various people decorate their homes and cook delicious meals thereby welcoming spirits of ancestors and keep evil spirits at bay by lighting bonfires.

Not only regular people but also actors dress in their best of avatars and today we take a look at the interesting looks donned by celebrities!

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Hellboy is an American superhero who was summoned from hell to earth by occultists. Dheeraj looks smoking hot as he poses for a click in horns. A pretty handsome demon! Whatsay?

Rupali Ganguly and family

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her family enjoyed their Halloween at a gaming hub and were dressed in what appeared to be a look from The Adams Family.

Krystle Dsouza

Joker is one of the most dangerous yet loved characters and has a massive fan following. Krystle enchanted the audience with her make-up and style by posing as the Joker!

Nia Sharma

Nia has always had a different fashion sense and has not shied away from going bold with her style choices. She once again manages to impress one and all with her Halloween look!

Priya Ahuja Rajda

Priya looks vibrant as she dresses up for Halloween 2023!

