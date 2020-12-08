Hamari Wali Good News fame Srishti Jain opens up about her growing proximity with co-star Raghav Tiwari

MUMBAI: Srishti Jain and Raghav Tiwari have become a household name with their stellar performance in the hit show Humari Waali Good News. Both seen in a key role following Shakti Anand and Juhi Parmar, the actress revealed bonding well with her co-star over the period of time, so much so that it won’t be incorrect to call them the new BFFs of the TV industry. Calling Raghav a thorough gentleman, the actress reveals more about their relationship.

Appreciated for their onscreen chemistry, Srishti revealed that both bond on Bollywood dialogues as well as music. Also, she further reveals of them being passionate about the things they do and often discuss it. As they bonded on the sets of the TV show, she says the two also spend time with other people on the sets and freeze these moments into memories by clicking pictures. She begins with, "Raghav and I have bonded very well! He’s a true gentleman. He’s unlike most people you come across in the industry. Both of us trip on Bollywood dialogues and references. Our music choices are also quite similar.”

Adding further she says, “We talk about all kinds of stuff. We’re both very passionate about what we do so a lot of discussions revolve around that. We’ve become friends on set so we sit with everyone and chit chat. We click lots of pictures of each other!”

When asked does this hint at the two being good friends, off-screen as well, she replies to it positively. She praises him for being supportive, cheering her up when she feels low, and also being caring. “Yes, we have indeed. Raghav and I have become really good friends. He’s very supportive. He lifts my mood when I’m feeling low. He’s very caring and considerate. Also, our mental wavelength really matches.”

Agreeing to people’s opinions about their onscreen chemistry being commendable, she says, “Well everyone tells me they think we look great together, that our pairing is really cute and I also agree.”

Also, the duo has performed together at the recently held Zee Rishtey Awards, not revealing much about it she assures the audience will like it for sure. She added,” Yes we have performed and we’re super pumped about it! Can’t reveal the song but I can assure you, both the performances are a lot of fun and the audience is in for a treat.”

