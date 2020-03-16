Happiness! Actress Chhavi Mittal pens down an emotional note post her breast surgery

Chhavi Mittal underwent breast surgery
MUMBAI: For the past few days, Krishnadasi fame Chhavi Mittal has been making it to the headlines. She is in the news because she underwent breast cancer surgery. Chhavi Mittal shared her first picture from the hospital post the surgery along with a long note and revealed that it took almost 6 hours for the surgery to finish. She then expressed gratitude for all the prayers of her loved ones and fans for helping her sail through this time.

Also Read:Sad! TV actress Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with breast cancer, pens down an emotional note

Chhavi Mittal's note read, "When the anesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer-free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face."

Also Read:UNBELIEVABLE! Chhavi Mittal gears up for her breast cancer surgery by doing THIS in the hospital

In the end, Chhavi thanked her husband Mohit Hussein for being by her side all the time. The actress shared a happy picture on Instagram that will bring a smile to your face and motivate you to fight all the odds and willful power.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Chhavi Mittal Krishnadasi Tumhari Disha Ek Vivaah Aise Bhi Teen Bahuraaniyaan Ek Chutki Aasman breast surgery Mohit Hussein TellyChakkar
Latest Video