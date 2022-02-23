HAPPINESS: Rakhi Sawant engages in a noble cause - distributes food among the less privileged!

MUMBAI: The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant was recently seen attending the wedding ceremony of Punjabi singers Afsana Khan and Saajz. When Rakhi applied mehendi on her hands at the pre-wedding ceremony, she had shared a video on her Instagram handle saying that it was the first time that she was applying henna.

While this has been in controversy and she has been trolled for the same, while she gets photographed outside the gym on most days, Rakhi spent some time with the less privileged.

Recently, she was spotted feeding the street kids earlier in the day. The Bigg Boss 15 fame stopped by and got some food for the less fortunate. Sharing the video on her social media platform, Rakhi requested everyone to do their bit for them. She wrote, “Hi guys if you see poor children on street please feed them aap ke Kimti time nikal ke.”

She stepped out of her car with food packets and handed them over to the street kids. She also got juice and was seen feeding them. Seeing onlookers stop by, Rakhi shooed them away. She said, “Kya tamasha dekh rahe ho? Unko khila nahi sakte to gareebo ka tamasha mat dekho.”

Here’s the video:

That indeed is a very noble gesture!

CREDIT: TOI