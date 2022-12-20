Happy Birthday, Dheeraj Dhoopar! Check out lesser-known facts about the actor

MUMBAI : Dheeraj started his career as a model and was featured in over a hundred commercials for popular brands. Dhoopar made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. He also played Bhavesh Patel in Star Plus's Behenein, Sushant in Mrs. Tendulkar, and Shikhar in Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He also made a cameo appearance in Sony TV's Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

He gained major fame with Sasural SImar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. He is currently a part of Colors TV’s Sherdil Shergill.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor:

Dheeraj is a private person

Even though he is incredibly well-known and is married to a similarly well-known person, they are superb at keeping their personal lives quiet. They've managed to make it work for themselves in a way that's rather impressive given how well-known they are for their respective roles. It's not easy in the acting business, especially the international acting business.

He is interested to explore more reality television

While he has done a reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, he wishes to explore it more. He doesn't have the time currently to take on anything like a reality television program because he is so busy with work, but he wouldn't be against it.

ALSO READ: WOW! Before Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar romanced these actresses of the television world

Dheeraj enjoyed the pandemic lockdown

He and his wife were both at home when it occurred, allowing them to quarantine together. He praises her for being a superb cook and claims that they enjoyed spending time together and eating home-cooked meals while spending time with their dog. It wasn't an awful time for him, and he was aware that the unexpected time off gave him a lot to be grateful for.

His wife Vinny Arora is supportive

He just got the opportunity to collaborate with Hina Khan on a project, and the two of them had some of the most remarkable chemistry possible. It was observed, and many individuals were interested to learn how much chemistry they might possess. He claims that his wife is overjoyed that he and she were able to carry out his idea and that he had this kind of relationship. She believes in him and is confident there is nothing to worry about.

He likes to celebrate his birthday

He believes that birthdays should be celebrated, unlike the many individuals who don't since it's "just another day" or "just another year" of their existence. Birthdays are greatly anticipated and celebrated by Dheeraj.

Dheeraj is not complaining about 2020

Even though many people had a difficult year, a great many people nevertheless had a nice year. He belongs to the latter category. Over the past year, he has developed a deep sense of gratitude and respect for his existence, and he has decided that he would simply not waste time feeling sorry for himself, worrying, or being afraid when there is still life to live.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals one quality of Surbhi Chandna that he likes the most | Deets Inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.