Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan! This is how Zaid Darbar made his Janeman’s birthday extra special

MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television. They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together. The couple is getting together for a project for the first time, and fans are super excited about it. The two are considered as one of the most loved couples of television and fans love watching them together. The couple recently welcomed their son Zehaan together.

Also Read- Zaid Darbar's family WELCOMES Bride-to-be Gauhar khan as 'Bhabhi'; give the couple the cutest nickname, WATCH VIDEO

Gauahar who turns 40 today, shared how her hubby Zaid made it special for her. She shared the video where happy birthday Gauahar is written on a plate and there were also a lot of exotic desserts on the table. She is heard saying, “It’s that time of the year.”

Check it out here;

Also Read- Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thank all the fans for their love and support

Zaid shared the video on her social media page and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Jaaneman. Love you always!”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla