Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill! Actress shares a glimpse of her very first photoshoot from her modeling days

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Bhumi Pednekar starrer ThankYou For Coming.
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. Shehnaaz was last seen in the Bhumi Pednekar starrer ThankYou For Coming. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her fashion sense and insta posts and stories.

As the actress turns 31 today, the actress has reshared a memorable picture of her very first shoot. In the picture, a visibly innocent and younger looking Shehnaaz is seen applying a lip pencil. Take a look at her story;

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 14:55

