Has Asim Riaz proposed marriage to Himanshi Khurana?

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell head over heels in love with each other in the Bigg Boss house. However, their journey was not easy. When Himanshi entered the show, she was already in a 9-year-long relationship.

However, her closeness to the actor in the house did not go down well with her boyfriend, and they ultimately parted ways. While Asim had already poured his heart out in front of Himanshi, the Punjabi singer-model took her sweet time to reciprocate. But, finally, she confessed her feelings for Asim on national TV, and the duo became one of the most adorable couples.

Recently, Himanshi grabbed eyeballs as she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a diamond ring. Yes, she flaunted a beautiful diamond ring on her finger, and tongues started wagging.

It made everyone wonder if Asim Riaz has popped the question to his ladylove. What do you think?

Have a look below and tell us.

Credits: Pinkvilla