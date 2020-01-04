Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s moment with this cutie pie is too cute to handle

MUMBAI: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech are a cute couple.

Their social media profiles give us a glimpse of their adorable married life.

The two, who tied the knot in 2016, are indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Despite being busy with their respective work, the couple makes sure to treat their fans by sharing their pictures and videos.

Recently, Hazel took to Instagram and shared a video wherein Yuvraj can be seen sharing adorable moments with his wife and a furry baby and the same is too cute to handle. Going by the backdrop, it seems they were in gym. As Yuvraj lied on a Yoga mat, his adorable wife came up with the furry puppy and made goofy expressions. She captioned her post as, “Heres to goofing around in 2020 with the ones you love most #puppylove #cocosingh sound on.”

