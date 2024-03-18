He is just too good and sweet: Yesha Rughani on working with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is currently seen as Ibadat in Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD’s Rabb Se Hai Dua and is vibing well with her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is seen as Subhaan Siddiqui in the show. While showering him with praise, she called him a very humble and sweet person.

“Dheeraj is very humble and sweet. Whenever you work somewhere, you should feel happy and get good vibes. With Dheeraj, it is that we share a good bond, he’s just too good and sweet. He’s very humble and sweet. I’m glad to be working with him,” she said.

Yesha is also happy with the environment on the set, and shared that she gets a very sisterly feeling from her co-star Seerat Kapoor, who plays her on-screen sister Mannat. “Everyone is always happy, and seeing them makes me happy. It feels like home here. With Seerat, I feel we are just like sisters,” she said.

She also revealed that her look is quite different from her previous shows, and added, “It is simple, elegant, and minimal. She wears beautiful anarkalis in soft pastel colours. She is a traditional rooted girl. My last looks were very fashionable and funky, and she was like a diva.”

Sharing more about her character, she revealed that Ibadat is very similar to Yesha. “She is someone who loves her family, and her sister is like her best friend, and she can do anything for her Ammi, and even in real life, that is who I am,” Yesha ended.

