He pays a surprise visit to Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 2 sets

10 Sep 2019 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, who is currently seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show Dance Deewane 2, recently had a special visitor on the sets. 

Well, her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene paid a surprise visit to her on the sets of the show. The actress took to social media and shared an image with her husband and sister Rupa. She also shared a boomerang video where Dr. Nene was seen playing with her saree's pallu. Sriram Nene also shared an image and wrote, "Surprise! On the sets with MD and her sister Rupa." 

Surprise! On the sets with MD and her sister Rupa.

