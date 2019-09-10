He pays a surprise visit to Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 2 sets

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, who is currently seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show Dance Deewane 2, recently had a special visitor on the sets.



Well, her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene paid a surprise visit to her on the sets of the show. The actress took to social media and shared an image with her husband and sister Rupa. She also shared a boomerang video where Dr. Nene was seen playing with her saree's pallu. Sriram Nene also shared an image and wrote, "Surprise! On the sets with MD and her sister Rupa."



