HEART-BREAKING! Pragati Mehra aka Mahima from Yeh Rishta mourns the demise of this special person who has been with her from her Uttaran Days

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to do a mature love story' says Yeh Rishta's Mahima aka Pragati Mehra on characters she would love to explore

Two bike riders were killed in a tragic accident in Mumbai when they fell from their vehicles due to potholes in the road and were crushed to death on a busy street in Borivali. Media reports state that the incident happened on Wednesday, August 17, on the bridge that spans the Western Express Highway National Park, which links the city to its suburbs.

The two victims were riding a bike when a pothole caused them to lose their balance and fall to the ground. However, they were run down by a dumper that was approaching from behind. The two died there and then.

According to reports, the two riders were crushed to death by a dumper that was approaching at a fast rate of speed. The trash driver has been detained, and an investigation into the incident has also been launched. The two riders were Nassir Hussain Shah and Chhaya Khilare, both were 43, and the couple survived by their 6-year-old child.

Yeh Rishta's Pragati Mehra took to her Instagram revealing she has a close connection with Chhaya who got succumbed to the accident, Chhaya was her hairstylist since her Uttaran days, she mourns her demise and even questions the government to take an action against everything that has been wrong in the city. Check her post:

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi is going crazy as Akshara has one more suitor

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.