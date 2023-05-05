HEART-WARMING! Amidst news that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is going OFF-AIR, ‘PraRag’ fans are not ready to let go, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But sadly, the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Today, Alefia Kapadia, who continued to play the character of Sara, shared a post on Instagram, in a way bidding goodbye to the show. Check out!

She captioned the post as, “#balh2 you will be treasured forever ”

It won’t be farfetched to say that the show is coming to an end and Alefia saying something like this, could point us in the direction that she too is bidding goodbye to the show.

The fans of Prachi and Raghav and their fandoms, are not ready to let go their favorite ship of ‘PraRag’ and are sad about the news doing rounds. They expressed their concern and heartbreak on Twitter. Some even felt that the characters didn’t reach their full potential and they are not ready to see them go.

Check out what the fans had to say:

What happens now, with the season 2 ending and season 3 to commence, there are still many mysteries around it. But the fans will surely miss Prachi and Raghav.

What do you think of this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

