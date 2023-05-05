HEART-WARMING! Amidst news that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is going OFF-AIR, ‘PraRag’ fans are not ready to let go, check out

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 18:24
PRACHI AND RAGHAV

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read: MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well. 

But sadly, the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Today, Alefia Kapadia, who continued to play the character of Sara, shared a post on Instagram, in a way bidding goodbye to the show. Check out!

She captioned the post as, “#balh2 you will be treasured forever ”

It won’t be farfetched to say that the show is coming to an end and Alefia saying something like this, could point us in the direction that she too is bidding goodbye to the show.

The fans of Prachi and Raghav and their fandoms, are not ready to let go their favorite ship of ‘PraRag’ and are sad about the news doing rounds. They expressed their concern and heartbreak on Twitter. Some even felt that the characters didn’t reach their full potential and they are not ready to see them go.

Check out what the fans had to say:

What happens now, with the season 2 ending and season 3 to commence, there are still many mysteries around it. But the fans will surely miss Prachi and Raghav.

What do you think of this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: OMG! Niti Taylor confirms that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is going OFF-AIR! Details Inside!

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar TV news Alefia Kapadia Sara Priya Ram Prachi Pihu Randeep Rai Hiten Tejwani Niti Taylor Pooja Banerjee TV Balaji
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 18:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Sushmita Sen looks lethal as she preps for Arya season 3, have a look
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved web series on digital platforms is Arya which has Sushmita Sen in a leading role...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Avni and Sid have another master plan to make sure Raghav exit’s Prachi’s life for good
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
WOW! As Anushka Sharma gears up for Cannes debut, here’s a look at some of her best red carpet looks
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Cannes debut. No, she won’t be going to for a brand or a movie, but...
Exclusive! “Season 2 is much more darker full of thrill” Ashim Gulati
MUMBAI: Actor Ashim Gulati has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, we won't be...
HEART-WARMING! Amidst news that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is going OFF-AIR, ‘PraRag’ fans are not ready to let go, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! A distraught and angry Vinayak goes missing from Chavan Niwas
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
WOW! As Anushka Sharma gears up for Cannes debut, here’s a look at some of her best red carpet looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karanvir Sharma
From actor to cinematographer, Karanvir Sharma becomes DOP for an upcoming sequence in Rabb Se Hai Dua
AKSHARA AND ABHIMANYU
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: BIG TWIST! A Legal BATTLE ahead for Akshara, who will win Abhir’s CUSTODY; Akshara or Abhimanyu?
Aishwarya Sharma
Fantastic! From Aishwarya Sharma to Niharika Chouksey, these actresses got a superb break after they quit their previous shows
Daisy Shah
Wow! Daisy Shah to be a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?
Jethalal
HILARIOUS! Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal and Jalebi-Fafda are a Match Made in Heaven, here’s another proof
poonam
Poonam Jangra joins the cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as Gayatri Pratap Singh; promises to spice up the entertainment quotient