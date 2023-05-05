MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.
NITI

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

But sadly the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Yesterday, in an Instagram story, Niti Taylor captured her co-stars and captioned it as, “Last few days remaining”. Niti is pretty active on social media and went on to share more stories.

Today, Alefia Kapadia, who continued to play the character of Sara shared a post on Instagram, in a way bidding goodbye to the show. Check out!

She captioned the post as, “#balh2 you will be treasured forever ”

It won’t be farfetched to say that the show is coming to an end and Alefia saying something like this, could point us in the direction that she too is bidding goodbye to the show.

What happens now, with the season 2 ending and season 3 to commence, there are still many mysteries around it. but Alefia and Niti’s posts suggest that the show is in fact going off air.

What do you think of this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

