OMG! Niti Taylor confirms that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is going OFF-AIR! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.

Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But sadly the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Niti plays the role of Prachi in the show. She is quite active on social media and often takes to social media sites to share new updates about her personal and professional life as well.

And while there had been no confirmation before, it seems like Niti has confirmed it once and for all, she put up a post and wrote, “Last few days remaining”. Check out the post here:

She went to share a bunch of posts and also shared pictures with the cast.

While, there has been no confirmation about a season 3, fans of the show are sad and happy at the same time, sad that they have to let go of this cast and happy at the idea of a season 3.

