Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running, check out the deets inside

After Disha and Nakuul bid goodbye to the show, other cast members were shown in a more mature look, as they had to play the role of parents. Ajay Nagrath aka Adi was known not only as Ram's best friend, but also for his fun and sweet chemistry with Brinda, played by Aanchal Khurana.
Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.

The show initially starred Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. However, the show took a major leap, after which a new generation was introduced, where we can see actors like Randeep Rai, Pooja Banerjee and Niti Taylor playing the role of Raghav, Pihu and Prachi respectively.

The show still remains viewers' favourite as it has been since a very long time.

After Disha and Nakuul bid goodbye to the show, other cast members were shown in a more mature look, as they had to play the role of parents.

Ajay Nagrath aka Adi was known not only as Ram’s best friend, but also for his fun and sweet chemistry with Brinda, played by Aanchal Khurana.

The actor is well-known for his stellar performance in C.I.D, where he played sub-inspector Pankaj. He is also recognized for his role in Shriman Shrimati.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he spilled some interesting things.

If you had an option to work with a movie director, who would it be?

I’ll say Luv Ranjan and Kabir Khan. I really like Kabir Khan’s action element.

When you’re not shooting or not working, how do like to spend your free time?

I like to catch up on good Hollywood shows and movies.

There are so many long running shows that are taking leap while there have been so many new and recent shows that came and went with unique concepts. According to you, what is something that’s missing in these new shows or what is something that’s working for the long running shows?

I don’t think there is something missing in the new shows. I think it’s about the loyalty of audience towards the main leads, the cast and the story of the show, because there are shows that have taken leaps so many times, showing generation to generation and yet it is the loyalty of the fans towards the show and the leads, due to which people tend to let go of certain elements. So, I think it’s just the loyalty that works. Also, the leaps are really working.

