What! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2's Niti Taylor reveals why she is not open to doing intimate scenes on-screen anymore, read on to more

MUMBAI :Niti Taylor is a very talented and beautiful actress who has been part of some amazing shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Ghulaam and Ishqbaaz to name a few. Now, the actress has also become a major part of the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where she plays the role of Prachi who is Ram and Priya’s youngest daughter.

Niti broke many hearts when she married her childhood sweetheart Parikshit Bawa who is an Indian Army Officer. Now that Niti is a married woman she has revealed that she is not open to doing intimate scenes. She has a simple mantra about that, which Niti herself told a news portal saying, “If I can’t see him doing something I’ll not do it either.”

Interestingly Niti’s husband has told her to do whatever she wants but the actress has her own reservations. Niti has previously done intimate scenes with Parth Samthaan in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

