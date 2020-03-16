Heartbreaking! Netizens get emotional seeing Shehnaaz Gill’s recent Insta post, see reactions

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ recent shared a post on her Instagram where the Bigg boss 14 fame was seen singing Kabir Singh's 'Kaise Hua' in her melodious voice.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen sporting a t-shirt with cycling shorts and looking comfy in a simple bun. Her expressions and voice keep you hooked. She captioned the post, "This is for my fans Thank you @vishalmishraofficial for making a special one."

Also Read: Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she ran away from home and avoided her family calls, talks about the trolls who trolled her for making song on Sidharth Shukla

Fans were moved listening to her 'soothing' voice. One wrote, "AFTER LISTENING TO THIS NOW I'M MISSING OUR CHAMPION." Another commented, "Tears in my eyes! Miss u our star Sidharth."

Several others praised Shehnaaz' singing. A netizen wrote, "Love the way you sing, baby doll." And a fan group thanked her for making their day.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz has done several music videos. She was also seen in Diljit Dosanjh's film Honsla Rakh. The actress made headlines for her weight loss and continues to remain in news for her glam photoshoots.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she will be seen with talented actors like Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu and Aayush Sharma.

Credit: ETimes