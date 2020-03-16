Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she ran away from home and avoided her family calls, talks about the trolls who trolled her for making song on Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Sidharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

The diva is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz spoke about her journey of being an actress and how she dealt with trolls who trolled her for her song with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

The actress said, “Since childhood, I wanted to be an actress but I didn’t get the support of my family so I ran away from home when I was 19-20 years. I worked and used to get 15k. I also lived in a PG. I used to give a lot of auditions until Punjabi movies happened.”

She further added, “I used to get calls from my family members but I used to block them and tell myself that until I don’t become something in life I won’t talk to them and they can wait. Finally, that wait paid off and today they are extremely proud of me and my achievements.”

The actress was also asked about the trolls who trolled her for making a song on Sidharth Shukla where the actress said that “It didn’t bother her as she knew these people are useless and emotionless. As only those people can do and think like that where something has gone wrong with that person and hence they want to bring down another person.”

Shehnaaz added, “I don’t pay attention to these trolls. You should not be affected by them as they have no other work, one must only focus on themselves and not bother about what others say.”

Well, there is no doubt that today Shehnaaz is a huge name in the world of entertainment and she has come a long way.

