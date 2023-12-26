Heartbroken! JD Majethia, the producer of Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai left devastated after his father’s unexpected death

JD Majethia’s performance in shows such as Chanakya, Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Khidki, and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 established his place as one of the nation's most prominent personalities. However, the producer and actor, who has always made people laugh and entertained them, is going through one of the most painful periods of his life right now.
MUMBAI: JD Majethia is well known for his excellent acting and comedic timing. His performance in shows such as Chanakya, Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Khidki, and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 established his place as one of the nation's most prominent personalities. However, the producer and actor, who has always made people laugh and entertained them, is going through one of the most painful periods of his life right now.

JD Majethia and his family were devastated by the death of the actor's father, Shri Nagardas Majethia, just as everyone was getting ready to celebrate the joyous celebration of Christmas. According to some accounts, the actor's father passed away in the early morning. If the reports about JD Majethia's father are accurate, he was dealing with a lot of age-related health problems. Even though JD Majethia's father died naturally, losing a parent is an unbearable agony that he can never fully get over.

Several reports state that the funeral for JD Majethia was concluded by his family yesterday at 4:30 p.m. at Dahanukar Wadi Crematorium. The loss of their guardian, Shri Nagardas Majethia, was painful for the whole Majethia family. Throughout numerous previous interviews, JD Majethia has expressed gratitude to his father for consistently fostering a joyful atmosphere in the home.

JD Majethia, his devoted son, shared a joyful photo of his father on Instagram shortly after his death, along with a message that said, Rest in utmost peace my most loved man and be like this eternity. My most loved man, my dad Nagardas Majithia left us for heavenly abode on 25/12/23". It's strange, though, that the actor's post is no longer visible on his Instagram account.

Many people are still unaware of JD Majethia's personal life, despite his enormous national fan base being well-versed in his professional life. For those who don't know, the actor is wed to Nipa Majetha, with whom she has two kids, Kesar Majetha and Mishri Majetha. As they both pursue careers in the entertainment sector, their father JD Majethia's legacy continues to grow.

