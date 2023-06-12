Heartfelt! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional recalling Sushant Singh Rajput’s hard work and dedication; Says ‘Things happen for good…’

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has been making news everywhere since she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. The diva's strategy and position on the show have sparked discussion on the internet. In addition, Ankita is often seen discussing her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, and has shared several anecdotes about him. Once again, the actress revealed some shocking details about Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande was seen talking with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar in the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, recalling her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress talked about how, at the lowest points in his career, she was there for him and encouraged him. Ankita further disclosed that she traveled with Sushant to Ranchi for the filming of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ankita went on to say that Sushant has never treated her badly.

She said, “I had also gone to Ranchi. We went to MS Dhoni's house. We had a good time. Things happen for good, but he was happy. I was always proud of him. He never mistreated me. In that one month, we had a fight, and we broke up.”

In the same conversation, Ankita was asked by Abhishek Kumar how he could get a chance in Bollywood. Ankita responded to Sushant's reference by mentioning his difficult journey and battles to land his first movie, Kai Po Che. Full of admiration for Sushant's dedication and talent, she stated, “There was a time when someone had to do it, and I had faith in him (Sushant) that he would do it. I always knew it. Many people made fun of him, but I would always tell him, "No, baby, you will do it." I always felt that he could do it. We stood by each other so strongly. So when things took place during Kai Po Che's release, it was very different. I cried a lot. He was very talented and very hardworking. I have seen him.”

Ankita Lokhande also discussed Sushant Singh Rajput's preparation for a challenging part in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic. The actress said how Sushant used to dedicate all of that time to practicing cricket from midnight to six in the morning when the movie, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story, was first postponed for more than two years. Ankita further mentioned that she now kept Sushant Singh Rajput's diary, highlighting how he accomplished all the goals he had noted in it.

