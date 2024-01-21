Heartfelt! Shark Tank Season 3: Shark Ritesh Agarwal embraces fatherhood and candidly shares insights; Says ‘Trying to be better in my diaper duties’

MUMBAI: Fatherhood is the best phase of Ritesh Agarwal's life, and he is enjoying it. In December 2023, he accepted parenthood for the first time in his life. Along with his partner Geetansha, he shared his "good news" on social media with a beautiful post. For those who don't know, Ritesh's best year to date has been 2023 because he became the youngest "Shark" on the business reality show Shark Tank India 3. He now talked candidly about the most recent phase of his life and how he is enjoying his role as a father.

(Also read: Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!)

Recently, during an interview with a well-known publication, Ritesh Agarwal spoke about embracing fatherhood. He talked about how he continued to thrive in the early stages of parenthood and discussed the difficulties of changing diapers and having restless nights. Nevertheless, he described it as an amazing experience and discussed his other 2023 successes.

He stated, “It’s still early days. I am trying to be better in my diaper duties and of course the sleep is quite volatile as you can imagine. But it is so special. Just seeing your child change everyday because he becomes slightly different every week. So I think it’s a fantastic thing. So this is very new and this year is a year with all new roles. There’s fatherhood and then there is Shark Tank India season 3. So I have to try and do well in quite a few things. I am looking forward to it.”

Ritesh shared the first-ever photo of his newborn child on Instagram on December 7, 2023. The image showed the newborn grasping his father's finger with his tiny fingers. The infant wore a onesie with a white color. 'Aryan' is the name Ritesh gave his son, he revealed in a heartfelt statement he wrote with it. He went on to say that his restless evenings spent working at OYO Rooms had served as a foretaste to becoming a father.

His caption reads, "The miracle of life is breathtaking, and our hearts are forever changed. Meet our precious little one - Aryan. The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment! Here's to us, my incredible wife Geet, the bundle of joy Aryan and to the new chapter we're writing together – filled with love, laughter, and the indescribable happiness that only a little one can bring."

Ritesh enthralled fans in October 2023 when he revealed his wife Geetansha's pregnancy. He shared a photo of himself and his expectant wife, who was seen showing off her baby bump while wearing a lovely blue outfit. Furthermore, the devoted partner was observed holding his wife's growing baby bump. Ritesh wrote a heartfelt statement with it, sharing that he was a teenager when he first met Geet, his wife for eleven years. He continued by saying that although it was difficult for him to convince his family of his desire, Geet, his wife, was always there to encourage him.

Ritesh revealed, "I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we've been through so much together."

(Also read: Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar writes a thought-provoking poem on dealing with depression and anxiety)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis