Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!

Shark Tank India is high on entertainment with banter between the Sharks. Let us now take a look at the judges of the show and the changes it has gone through in terms of the judging panel.
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. 

Shark Tank India Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2024. Registrations for pitchers have already opened. However, there’s a surprise for the audience this year. A new shark will join the judges' panel.The show typically involves pitchers pitching their unique ideas and innovations to the judges, more commonly known as Sharks. In the last two seasons, viewer witnessed compelling pitches, difficult negotiations, and inspiring success stories of the pitchers. The show is also high on entertainment with banter between the Sharks. 

Let us now take a look at the judges of the show and the changes it has gone through in terms of the judging panel.

The first season had Ashneer Grover, Ex Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boat, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Mama of MamaEarth, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. Any five out of the seven judges are present in each episode of Shark Tank Indian season 1.

In the season 2, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh are were not a part of the show. Instead Amit Jain, CEO of CarDekho.com marked his debut on Shark Tank India season 2.

Now, as season 3 is creating buzz, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms will join the sharks on the show. So, the sharks on the show for Shark Tank India 3 will include Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) along with all-new shark Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms). 

