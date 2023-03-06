Exclusive! Sony TV’s Shark Tank India to come back with a season 3? Details Inside!

The program is an Indian adaptation of the original from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. 

The program is an Indian adaptation of the original from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Wow! Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta becomes the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the festival

The first season and second season of Shark Tank India was a huge hit 

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Shark Indian is coming back for season 3 and it is going to roll out soon.

The sharks from season to season 2 changed, but Aman Gupta, the founderof Boat, Peeyush Bansal of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh of Sugar, Namitha Thappar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Anupam Mittal of Shaddi.com have remained constant.

Ashneer Grover, formerly of Bharat Pe, and Gazal Algah of Mama earth did not return for a season 2.

The show is being followed religiously by ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

Are you excited that the show is coming back for season 3?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: RIP! Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal passes away

Shark Tank Shark Tank India 2 Shark Tank Sharks aman gupta boat Peeyush Bansal Namita Thappar Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Amit Jain TellyChakkar Shark Tank 3
