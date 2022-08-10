Cannes 2023: Wow! Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta becomes the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the festival

Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center. Another celeb who took the red carpet by storm is Shark Tank India’s former judge Aman Gupta.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 10:40
Aman Gupta

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center. 

Also Read- Whoa! Aman Gupta talks about Shark Tank India’s success, says “Elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials”

Another celeb who took the red carpet by storm is Shark Tank India’s former judge Aman Gupta. The show depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise. It has been one of the most successful shows on TV. The co-founder and CMO of boAt, walked the red carpet with his wife Priya Dagar, adding another feather to his hat, being the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the coveted red carpet at the French Riviera.

He shared pictures from the film festival where he is seen in an all black suede suit and his wife looked gorgeous in an embellished silver gown. He captioned the pictures on his social media page and wrote, “THIS IS IT. Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don’t even know what God has in store for you. I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life. Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN, so CAN you.”

Former shark Namita Thapar commented on his post, “So proud of you, both of you are looking abs amazing”

Also Read- Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma Sara Ali Khan Manushi Chhillar Esha Gupta Mrunal Thakur Sunny Leone Kennedy Priya Dagar aman gupta Shark Tank India TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 10:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Debattama Saha showed her song to THIS special person first! Find out what!
MUMBAI:Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business.She has worked in both Bengali...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Savi reveals Sai’s honeymoon plan, Virat shocked
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Cannes 2023: Wow! Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta becomes the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the festival
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
Anupamaa: Revelation! Anuj finally gets a chance to tell his harrowing tale to Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Love Triangle! Virat to create problems between Satya and Sai
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
MUMBAI:    Many South actors and actresses have already made their Bollywood debut, and soon some will be seen in big...
Recent Stories
Sai Pallavi
Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Debattama Saha showed her song to THIS special person first! Find out what!
Exclusive! Debattama Saha showed her song to THIS special person first! Find out what!
PARINEETI
Awesome! These Celebrities would get married in 2023, check out
Ankit
Exclusive! “If you have a good bonding with the actors, it makes things very easy”, Ankit Gupta talks about sharing screen space with different actors, the upcoming story of Junooniyat, and more!
Exclusive! Adnan Khan talks about preparing for an emotional scene and reveals if he is worried about his personal life becoming
Exclusive! Adnan Khan talks about preparing for an emotional scene and reveals if he is worried about his personal life becoming public
What! Sayantani Ghosh confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals why she declined doing the show; shares her thoughts
What! Sayantani Ghosh confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals why she declined doing the show; shares her thoughts on Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul going off – air
Karan Kundrra
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrraa reveals that his relationship with Tejassswi Prakash the best relationship he has ever been in, says “She helps me to become a better person, a good son, friend and actor, she brings out the best and worst in me”