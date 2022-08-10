Cannes 2023: Wow! Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta becomes the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the festival

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center.

Another celeb who took the red carpet by storm is Shark Tank India’s former judge Aman Gupta. The show depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise. It has been one of the most successful shows on TV. The co-founder and CMO of boAt, walked the red carpet with his wife Priya Dagar, adding another feather to his hat, being the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the coveted red carpet at the French Riviera.

He shared pictures from the film festival where he is seen in an all black suede suit and his wife looked gorgeous in an embellished silver gown. He captioned the pictures on his social media page and wrote, “THIS IS IT. Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don’t even know what God has in store for you. I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life. Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN, so CAN you.”

Former shark Namita Thapar commented on his post, “So proud of you, both of you are looking abs amazing”

