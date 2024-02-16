Heartwarming! Dil Dosti Dance fame Alisha Singh announces engagement; Heartfelt reactions pour in from Mouni Roy, Neha Kakkar

The Dil Dosti Dance actress turned to Instagram to share the good news of her engagement to Dewesh Sengar. Little is known about Singh's fiancé at this time. They appeared to be in love in the stunning photos Singh uploaded on her social media site. Alisha wrote, "Hi Fiance," while sharing memories from her big day.
Alisha Singh

MUMBAI: Alisha Singh is well-known for starring in shows like Dance India Dance and Dosti Dance. The choreographer-turned-actress is known for her excellent dancing skills. After many years in the industry, the actress shared an update on her personal life, which attracted the interest of her entertainment friends and colleagues.

The Dil Dosti Dance actress turned to Instagram to share the good news of her engagement to Dewesh Sengar. Little is known about Singh's fiancé at this time. They appeared to be in love in the stunning photos Singh uploaded on her social media site. Alisha wrote, "Hi Fiance," while sharing memories from her big day.

As soon as the choreographer-turned-actress made the revelation on social media, she received congratulations messages from well-known figures in the entertainment world.

Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations." "Ohh wow... congratulations!!" wrote Neha Kakkar. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's renowned Saumya Tandon sent a lovely comment, "Wow so happy my sweetest. It has been a long journey, remember you when you were in your teens dancing on stage and competing can’t believe you will be married soon. Feels like it’s yesterday. Sending love and wishes, enjoy this new chapter in life."

Alisha Singh has been in several shows, including Boogie Woogie, Dance India Dance, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She had incredible journeys in these concerts. The actress took a chance and tried her hand at acting in Dil Dosti Dance. She received praise for her performance in the show.

Recently, Alisha choreographed a song that Disha Patani performed.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

