Heartwarming! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Zain Imam aka Agastya and Reem Sameer Shaikh aka Pakhi get emotional on the last day of their shoot

MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Initially, the show was aired on Colors TV but due to some odd reasons, the show got shifted to an OTT platform. The show’s interesting twists and turns always keep the audience hooked.

Fans indeed love the chemistry between Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh as Agastya and Pakhi. The fans tag them as #AaKhi as their ship name.

Now, the lead actor of the show Zain Imam aka Agastya took to his social media and shared a beautiful picture of his with Reem. He expressed his emotions as it was the last day of the shoot for the show.

Zain can be seen in a black shirt whereas Reem donned a red saree. To accompany the snap, he put up multiple captions such as, “Last day at shoot feel”, “Kich samajh nahi aa rha hai. Ye butterflies kyun ghoom rhein hain”, “Extension to Fanaa???”

Have a look!

Well, this means that the show would go off-air soon on the OTT platform as well!

