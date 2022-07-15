HEARTWARMING! Mohena Kumari shares the FIRST glimpse of her baby boy, reveals her newborn's name

Mohena

MUMBAI : Mohena Kumari who delivered her first baby on 15 April has been enjoying her motherhood ever since then. 

The actress had announced her pregnancy with a cute post a few months ago leaving the fans excited. 

We all know that Mohena married Suyesh Rawat a few years ago in a grand wedding. Suyesh is a politician and businessman who is the son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister.

ALSO READ: Aww! I am enjoying this phase as everyone wants to pamper me, says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari

The actress also bid adieu to her career but always remained active with other things. 

Mohena's vlogs are still popular and she is also a social media star who enjoys a massive fan following. 

The diva never fails to keep her fans updated about all her latest whereabouts. 

Mohena has shared several beautiful memories from her pregnancy journey as well. 

And now, as Mohena is a yummy mommy to a baby boy, she is busy with her newborn and enjoying all the time. 

The pretty actress has now given a sneak peek of her baby boy and we are all hearts for it. 

Take a look:

The actress also revealed her baby boy's name. Mohena and Suyesh have named their prince charming Ayaansh. 

Mohena made her first television appearance on Dance India Dance, after which she assisted Remo D’Souza as an assistant choreographer on various projects like Student Of The Year, Dedh Ishquiya, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

She also appeared in several projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she became a household name. She played the character of Kirti Singhania in the show. 

Mohena has done shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Pyaar tune Kya Kiya, Gumrah: End of Innocence, Fear Files, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS! YRKKH fame Mohena Kumari blessed with a baby boy

 

