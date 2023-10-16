Heartwarming! Mona Singh candidly shares a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the set of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; SRK Says ‘My kids love you.... Really?’

MUMBAI : Actress Mona Singh, who played Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has spoken candidly about the moment Shah Rukh Khan and his children Aryan and Suhana Khan arrived on the set of the show. After SRK's arrival, Mona claimed that she "froze" and the director "went hyper."

Mona stated, “Shah Rukh Khan had come with his kids on the sets of Jassii Jaissi Koi Nahin. Tab Aryan chotu sa tha, Suhana choti si godh mai thi and Shah Rukh sir humare saamne khade the (That time, Aryan was very small and even Suhana was just a toddler). I froze. And at that moment I was in Jassii’s costume. I kept on thinking in my mind with regret, ‘He does not know how I look, I want him to know how I look. Shah Rukh sir came and told me, ‘My kids love you.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘They only eat their food after listening to your title track.’ I was just looking at him.”

Mona Singh had previously talked about how people still refer to her as Jassii in an interview. She stated, “It will always be a special show, and Jassi is my second name. Also, I cannot take that joy away from them, and I don’t even want to say that I am Mona and not Jassi. The memory is so strong, and I too feel grateful about it. Something like this will never happen in a lifetime. I have gone on to do massive shows and movies but people feel happy calling me Jassi, and I am happy about that.”

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin which debuted in 2003, ran successfully through May 2006. The Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la Fea served as its inspiration.

