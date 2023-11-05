HEARTWARMING! Shraddha Arya pens a heartfelt note for her Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Anjum Fakih, check out

Last night, Anjum, Paras, Shraddha, and Baseer met for dinner and it was a send-off dinner for Anjum as she will soon embark on the adventurous journey that is Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 15:00
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering stories and news to our readers and keep them updated and entertained with the happenings around Tinsel Town.

Also read: MUST READ! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma meets This Kundali Bhagya star, check out what happened

Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience and after Dheeraj quit the show last year, Shakti Arora entered the show.

The show has had a steady run and recently went through a major twist with the show taking a generational leap. After that, some new entries marked the show and actors like Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali joined the star cast of the show.

After the leap, and after the major shifts, many actors from the old cast like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shakti Arora have bid the show goodbye.

Last night, Anjum, Paras, Shraddha, and Baseer met for dinner and it was a send-off dinner for Anjum as she will soon embark on the adventurous journey that is Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Check out:

Shraddha captioned the post as, “Fakih’s Send-Off Dinner Last Night!

I’m so thrilled for you @nzoomfakih , no doubt you’ll shine so brightly there (At Khatron Ke Khiladi)!! Remember , your wackiness is what makes you truly special.. so keep that alive and everyone will be compelled to fall in love with you just as I have.
And to the NEW BOYS, Congratulations! You made it to our core group.
#FantasticFour #KBGang #KundaliBhagya #PreetaSrishti”

The two actresses have been close friends for a long time now and seeing Anjum take a momentous step, it was heartwarming to see her friend and co-star support her. Shraddha seems to have officially accepted Baseer and Paras in their core group with this message.

What do you think of this friendship?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: What! Rajveer wins the deal, leaving Karan in shock

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Kundali Bhagya TV news story Preeta Luthra TellyChakkar Paras Kalnawat Balaji Baseer Ali Shaurya Palki Sana Sayyad Anjum Fakih Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! No new wild card entries to enter the show; this will be the concept of the wild card entries for this season
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
HEARTWARMING! Shraddha Arya pens a heartfelt note for her Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Anjum Fakih, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of...
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
MUMBAI :Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her talent. She is indeed one...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Vanraj apologises to Anupama; indirectly tells her to return back to the Shah house
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’
MUMBAI :Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted together on a dinner date. The couple always happily poses...
Audience Perspective! “We would love to see them once again on big screen” netizens as they see Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at an event
MUMBAI :One of the most loved Bollywood onscreen jodi of Bollywood industry during 90s was of Akshay Kumar and Raveena...
Recent Stories
latest pictures invites a lot of trolling
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
Latest Video
Related Stories
No new wild card entries to enter the show
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! No new wild card entries to enter the show; this will be the concept of the wild card entries for this season
Kundali Bhagya
INSPIRING! Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat is a TRUE GENTLEMAN, here’s proof
Reena
“Reena Kapoor looks after me like her own child” say, Dhruti Mangeshkar of Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se
ar
MUST READ! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma meets This Kundali Bhagya star, check out what happened
Zeeshan Khan
What! After breakup rumors with Reyhna Pandit, Zeeshan Khan changes his stance, says “It is not a break-up …”
Shiv Thakare
Whoa! THIS contestant beats Shiv Thakare to become the highest paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?