HEARTWARMING! Shraddha Arya pens a heartfelt note for her Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Anjum Fakih, check out

Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience and after Dheeraj quit the show last year, Shakti Arora entered the show.

The show has had a steady run and recently went through a major twist with the show taking a generational leap. After that, some new entries marked the show and actors like Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali joined the star cast of the show.

After the leap, and after the major shifts, many actors from the old cast like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shakti Arora have bid the show goodbye.

Last night, Anjum, Paras, Shraddha, and Baseer met for dinner and it was a send-off dinner for Anjum as she will soon embark on the adventurous journey that is Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Check out:

Shraddha captioned the post as, “Fakih’s Send-Off Dinner Last Night!

I’m so thrilled for you @nzoomfakih , no doubt you’ll shine so brightly there (At Khatron Ke Khiladi)!! Remember , your wackiness is what makes you truly special.. so keep that alive and everyone will be compelled to fall in love with you just as I have.

And to the NEW BOYS, Congratulations! You made it to our core group.

#FantasticFour #KBGang #KundaliBhagya #PreetaSrishti”

The two actresses have been close friends for a long time now and seeing Anjum take a momentous step, it was heartwarming to see her friend and co-star support her. Shraddha seems to have officially accepted Baseer and Paras in their core group with this message.

What do you think of this friendship?

Do let us know in the comments below!

