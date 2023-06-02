Hera Mishra or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi has become the glue that keeps the Birlas together, here’s why we think so

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and Akshara resides in Kasauli with Abhinav and Abhir.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Ruhi is Neil and Aarohi’s daughter but in Neil’s absence, Abhimanyu has taken up the role of a father-figure in her life and she calls him her – Poppy.

The little seems to have won everyone’s hearts on the show and managed to become a favorite amongst the Birla family. From Abhimanyu, Aarohi to Parth, she has managed to wrap everyone around her little finger and the stars are too happy not to oblige her whims.

This video shows how close the munchkin is to her co-stars and how much indulge in talking to her and listening to her beautiful stories!

Check out!

Looks like everyone gathers around Ruhi to see what the little munchkin is upto and play around with her. That’s why we think she could be the glue holding everyone together.

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same. He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

Aarohi has landed in the hospital as she was accidentally electrocuted and is undergoing treatment. Akshara is soon going to find out about this.

