Hera Mishra or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi has become the glue that keeps the Birlas together, here’s why we think so

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update, check out! We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 11:19
Hera Mishra or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi has become the glue that keeps the Birlas together, here’s why we think so

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu is completely broken, Dr. Rohan comes to his aid

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.  The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and Akshara resides in Kasauli with Abhinav and Abhir.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Ruhi is Neil and Aarohi’s daughter but in Neil’s absence, Abhimanyu has taken up the role of a father-figure in her life and she calls him her – Poppy.

The little seems to have won everyone’s hearts on the show and managed to become a favorite amongst the Birla family. From Abhimanyu, Aarohi to Parth, she has managed to wrap everyone around her little finger and the stars are too happy not to oblige her whims.

This video shows how close the munchkin is to her co-stars and how much indulge in talking to her and listening to her beautiful stories!

Check out!

Looks like everyone gathers around Ruhi to see what the little munchkin is upto and play around with her. That’s why we think she could be the glue holding everyone together.

So, did you enjoy the video?

What do you think of Ruhi and her Poppy’s bond?

Share your views with us in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same. He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

Aarohi has landed in the hospital as she was accidentally electrocuted and is undergoing treatment. Akshara is soon going to find out about this.

Also read: The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glimpse

Abhimanyu BTS UPDATE Akshara AbhiRa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Manjari TellyChakkar StarPlus Kairav Aarohi TV news BTS Mayank Arora Karishma Sawant Swati Chitnis Jay Soni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 11:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
MUMBAI:Rajneesh Duggal is a popular actor, who is known for his work in the TV and film industry. Rajneesh has been a...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat chooses Sai and Savi over Patralekha
MUMBAI:the Chavan family visits the temple for a special puja for Vinu. Shockingly, Sai also reaches there with Savi....
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious v
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious venues

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short t
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits the biggest milestone this season; joins the league of Asiz Riaz and lat
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits the biggest milestone this season; joins the league of Asiz Riaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai