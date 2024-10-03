Here are television actresses who have side hustles, take a look

MUMBAI: Everyone is a hustler, right? From common or celebrities from various fields, everyone has a source of extra income these days. Today, we will have a look at the TV stars who have extra sources of income, despite being in show business. It is great to have multiple sources of income to lead a worry-free life. So, shall we have a look at the hustlers from the TV industry? From Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly to Naagin star Mouni Roy and more are on the list.

Aashka Goradia

Popular Indian TV actress Aashka owns a beauty line called Renee Cosmetics. Aashka has left acting and is now a full-time entrepreneur. She also owns a Yoga studio called Peace of Blue Yoga in Goa.

Ronit Roy

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is a founder of Ace Security and Protection which provides professional and personal security services to celebrities and people.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

It is said that Sanjeeda is the owner of a beauty parlour in Suburban Mumbai. There is no confirmation on the same yet.

Mouni Roy

The Naagin beauty turned into an entrepreneur with the launch of her own eatery called Badmaash in the city. It's an upscale restaurant in Andheri.

Rupali Ganguly

Apart from winning hearts with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sanjeevani, Parvarrish, Anupamaa and more shows, Rupali also has an advertising firm which produces films and commercials.

Karan Kundrra

As per reports, Karan Kundrra owns an international call centre in Jalandhar. His father is a businessman as well. Karan is one of the leading actors in the industry.

Mohit, Aditi and Simple

Mohit Malik, Additie Shirwaikar and Simple Kaul are actors and restaurateurs with multiple restaurants across Mumbai. From 1BHK to Baoji, Sorozai and more, they have been catering to people from all areas.

Rakshanda Khan

Rakshan Khan reportedly owns an event management firm called Celebrity Locker which organises events for several high profile clients including celebs.

