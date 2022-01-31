Here is how Amitabh Bachchan emerged to become a CRYPTO KING by having a turnout of crores of rupees!

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan currently has some interesting projects in the pipeline, which include, Runway 34, Brahmastra, Jhund, Goodbye, and The Intern.

(Also Read: Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for this reason)

The craze for Cryptocurrency is over the moon for many while there are people who are still scratching their heads to understand the process of investing. Although it was already prominent in the west, but Indians have now started showing their interests.

As per a report in Economic Times, in 2015 Amitabh Bachchan along with his actor/son Abhishek Bachchan invested around $250,000 (Rs 1.6 Crore) in a Singapore-based company called Meridian Tech Pte, founded by Venkata Srinivas Meenavalli. Within two and a half years, the father-son duo made $17.5 (Rs 112 Crore) Million in value.

Earlier, when Amitabh Bachchan invested his Rs 1.6 Crore, the actor turned that investment into 112 Crores in just 1 year.

(Also Read: Outstanding! THIS is how superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned Rs 1.6 crore into an investment of Rs 112 crore within a year)

CREDIT: Koimoi