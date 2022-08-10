Here’s all you need to know about ‘Chashni’ actress Amandeep Sidhu

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 19:04
MUMBAI Amandeep Sidhu is a prominent actor on the rise. She has received a lot of love for her many popular roles. She brings a touch of grace and a lot of charisma to any role she does as well.

Amandeep Sidhu is known and loved for every role that she has played as it’s hard to miss such a talent.

The actress started her career in the TV industry with the show ‘Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai’ and right after that she rose to fame with her show ‘Tantra’ where she played the negative lead role of Kanchan Khanna.

It is interesting to note that Amandeep didn’t start as an actor but she is someone who started as a model and then entered the acting world.

Things started to look great for the actress when she got her first positive lead role of Mahi Arora in the Zee TV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri where she received a lot of praises for her performance.

Earlier to her role in this, she was also seen in ‘Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara’and ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’.

There was no looking back for the actress as later on she was seen playing the role of Mannat Kaur Dhillon in Colors’ popular TV show Choti Sarrdaarni.

She was last seen giving an amazing acting performance in the supernatural show Naagin 6 playing the role of Anmol Gujral, which was a pivotal role in the show.

Other than the career side of the actress, it is also interesting to know that she comes from Delhi. According to an Instagram post, she has two tattoos on her body – a ‘free bird’ tattoo on the back of her right shoulder and another one on her right arm.

Amandeep comes from a middle-class family and also has a sibling named Jaismeet Sidhu.

Like a lot of people, Amandeep also loves eating Gol Gappe.

Other than shows, she has also featured in a music video of ‘Dil Ibaadat’ with Ranjan Choudhary and she loves dancing.

Amandeep Sidhu is a dog person and has a pet dog named Muffin. There’s no doubt about the actress’ dedication towards her work as she also learnt riding a bike for her show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.

Amandeep Sidhu will soon be seen playing one of the leads in Star Plus’ latest show Chashni, opposite Sai Ketan Rao.

