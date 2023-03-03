Here’s all you need to know about the Imlie actress Megha Chakroborty

MUMBAI:Megha Chakraborty has been one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress has been part of some of the well-known TV shows like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London, Swaraj and many more. She was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons, which was loved by the audience.

The actress has been winning hearts with her stint as the new Imlie after the leap and is effortless in displaying her talent.

The actress stepped into the acting world with the Bengali serial Joto Hashi Tato Ranna. She debuted in Hindi Television with Badii Devrani. After that, she was seen in TV shows like Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par and Peshwa Bajirao. She quickly became a houseold name with Krishna Chali London.

Megha also played the main protagonist ‘Gulaal’ in the film ‘Desert Tears’ which showed persecution of women in rural India and was shot in the state of Rajasthan.

The actress started playing the lead role of Garima Ruhail Rajawat in the Sab TV show Kaatelal & Sons. Interestingly, Megha and Sahil Phull started their own production company ‘Mismanaged Company’after the show ended.

Her first production was the Youtube show ‘Dil-E-Couch’ where she portrayed the role of Nima.

She has also appeared in a couple of music videos like ‘Ho Tum Kahan’ and ‘Tere Baad Phir Kisi Se’.

Talking about her personal life, the actress was born in Kolkata and she is a dog lover and loves to work out.

Megha comes from a joint family where she was closer to her cousins as there is a big age-gap between her and her sibling brother. As she was the youngest, she was always very pampered and it has become a reason why she still has a connection with comedy.

Megha completed her schooling from Jodhpur Park Girls’ School, Kolkata and later on completed her graduation from University of Calcutta.

The actress was known to be very bold since her school days as she never stepped from taking action or confronting someone. She made a friend in school, Sampurna, who wanted become an actress and was weak in studies. Not a lot of people are fortunate in this matter but Megha is really is because her school friend is still her best friend.

Megha is also good at dancing, thanks to her mother. Her first dance performance was choreographed by her mother and since then she has never left dancing. Megha had also started her Kathak training but couldn’t continue due to her studies.

Megha was not always keen on acting but when she tried auditioning when one of her friends suggested her for it. Though she was nervous and was the last one to give the audition, surprisingly she was selected.

In her starting days when she came to Mumbai, she used to live with another actress, Riya Sen Gupta.

Megha is a very hardworking actress and for her role in Peshwa Bajirao as Mastani, she had learned Sword skills and horse-riding.

Megha Chakraborty has an amazing career going on now as a lead of the popular Star Plus show Imlie.

