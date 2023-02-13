This is what Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty does when she is bored, check out the hilarious video

She loves to share glimpses from not only the sets of her shows but also when she is not shooting on her social media pages.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 12:29
This is what Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty does when she is bored, check out the hilarious video

MUMBAI :Recently the Imlie actress shared a hilarious video where she shows her fans what she does when she is bored.

Megha Charakorty has been one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress has been part of some of the well-known TV shows like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London, Swaraj and many more. She is currently ruling the Tv screens with his performance in the titular role of the hit show Imlie. She was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons, which was loved by the audience.

Also Read- Megha Chakraborty captures the KILLER Smiles of her Co-stars from Imlie

Fans love to see a glimpse of what their favorite stars are like in real life too. Megha, who has a huge fan base, loves to share glimpses from not only the sets of her shows but also when she is not shooting on her social media pages.

Recently the Imlie actress shared a hilarious video where she shows her fans what she does when she is bored. In the background we can hear Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue from the movie Mohabbatein.

Check out the video here;

 

 

What do you think of the video?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Imlie’s Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty shares some BTS moments from the show, check out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

    

 

Megha Chakraborty Shah Rukh Khan Kaatelal and Sons Imlie Badii Devrani Krishna Chali London Swaraj Rudra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 12:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani knows that Vinu knows the truth, will inform Savi about Virat being her father?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for launches in the...
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi to soon learn the truth, will want to live with Vinu and Virat as a family?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai receptio
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai reception

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta says “ When he is clear he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta says “ When he is clear he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible we are good friends and would continue to be for life”
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan says “ I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be pa
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan says “ I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be part of his movie”
Parineeti’s This actress gets called a ‘Gossip Queen’ by her friends, check it out
Parineeti’s This actress gets called a ‘Gossip Queen’ by her friends, check it out