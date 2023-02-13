This is what Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty does when she is bored, check out the hilarious video

MUMBAI :Recently the Imlie actress shared a hilarious video where she shows her fans what she does when she is bored.

Megha Charakorty has been one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress has been part of some of the well-known TV shows like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London, Swaraj and many more. She is currently ruling the Tv screens with his performance in the titular role of the hit show Imlie. She was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons, which was loved by the audience.

Fans love to see a glimpse of what their favorite stars are like in real life too. Megha, who has a huge fan base, loves to share glimpses from not only the sets of her shows but also when she is not shooting on her social media pages.

Recently the Imlie actress shared a hilarious video where she shows her fans what she does when she is bored. In the background we can hear Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue from the movie Mohabbatein.

