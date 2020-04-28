Here’s how Dipika Kakar CELEBRATED her mother-in-law’s BIRTHDAY amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular couples. Fans love their adorable chemistry. The two are setting major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

The Sasural Simar Ka actors tied the knot a few years ago and ever since then, they have set an example of what a happy couple looks like. Now, during the Coronavirus lockdown, the two stars are spending quality time with each other and family. It was Shoaib's mother's birthday recently and like a doting daughter-in-law, Dipika made it super special by turning a chef.

Dipika took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures of the delicious food that she cooked to celebrate the occasion. From Spaghetti to homemade vanilla ice cream with mango, Dipika went all out to make her mother-in-law happy. Not just this, she even baked a cake for her. Dipika baked a Dutch Truffle Cake for Ammi and going by the picture, it seems Dipika is one good baker. This is the best one can do with limited resources amidst the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Dipika also shared a few loved up pictures on social media from her mother-in-law's birthday celebrations too. She also penned a heartfelt message that read, "Happpppppyyyyyy Birthday to my Ammi !!! Uparwaale ki hamesha shukrguzar rahungi ki aapko meri ammi bana diya!! I love u and always will." In another picture, we see her posing with Ammi and Shoaib. She captioned this one as, "In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai."

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com