Here’s how Naagins Anita aka Vishakha and Nia aka Brinda react when they are told ‘khanaa khatam’; check the fun post

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 is currently one of the most popular supernatural television series. With its intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast, the show has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. Two of the popular actresses who are part of this revenge saga are Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma.

Both the stylish ladies of the glamour world are playing the roles of Naagins in the tele serial. Nia plays the role of Brinda while Anita is seen as Vishakha. They are nailing their performance.

Anita, who is a pretty active social media user, took to her Instagram page and shared a glimpse from the tale featuring her along with Nia. The caption that she wrote for the picture will leave you in splits.

Describing their facial expressions in a fun way, she wrote, “When they say “khanaa khatam.” We wonder how these onscreen Naagins react when they are actually told that there's no food! Lol

Check out Anita’s hilarious post right here:

What do you think about the funny post? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Coming back to the show, Naagin 4 is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Apart from Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani, it also stars Sayantani Ghosh.