Here’s when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash’s fresh episodes will be aired!

MUMBAI: The lockdown is being lifted in a staggered manner and due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything including shooting of films and TV shows had come to a halt. After three months of lockdown, the shoot resumed and many actors got back on the set.

While some actors quit the show as they wanted to ensure safety, there were some replacements too. Infact, to add new elements to the shows to spice up the drama, there are new entries lined up too. The cast of Neela Telefilms’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was one of the last teams to resume shooting as they wanted to ensure all the safety measures.

The makers took time to begin shooting to make sure adequate measurements were taken for their cast and crew’s safety.

The channels have already started airing fresh episodes of a lot of shows since yesterday (13 July). Talking about Taarak Mehta, well fans will have to wait a little more as new episodes are slotted to telecast from 22 July.

The return of Taarak Mehta gets all the more exciting as on 28 July the show will complete smashing 12 years.

Here's wishing the team of Taarak Mehta good luck!