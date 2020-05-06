Here’s why Sambhavna Seth was in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital at 4 AM

MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth, who is a well-known name in the entertainment world, was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of 5th May 2020.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actress revealed what had gone wrong with her and how she struggled to get treatment. She shared with SpotboyE, "Actually, my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have a major ear infection. Right now, my ear is completely blocked.”

"By the way, no hospitals let us in at 4 in the morning. They didn’t open their gates. I tried a few and then we went to Kokilaben and thankfully, they attended me. But after my check-up and treatment they told me to leave as it was not safe for me. That’s why we went again in the day,” she added.

Sambhavna is back home after an ordeal of sorts. "I pray to God that no one falls sick at this time because the situation outside is extremely difficult. It makes you feel more sick when hospitals are also not in a position to help you. I thought I was getting an anxiety attack when I had to run from one hospital to another. I felt something will happen to me," she said.