Here's how Dev Joshi aka Baalveer responded when asked about the 'FEMALE ATTENTION'

Recently, we reported that Baalveer Returns will undergo a time slot change. The show, which airs at 8 PM, will be telecast in the 7-PM slot from 7th December 2020.

The channel held a special Zoom meeting with the actors and press wherein it was revealed that the show will twerk its approach. Until now, the show focused on elaborated tracks, but now, it will now showcase stories on a weekly basis.

TellyChakkar.com made a point to ask Dev Joshi a question regarding getting immense female attention. While Dev wasn’t expecting a cheeky(wink) question, he was caught off-guard as he blushed listening to the question. However, being the great actor that he is, he got composure of himself in no-time and returned back to a more serious face and said, “When I was quite young, people used to call me a ‘cute boy’ and the tradition hasn’t changed much as even now I get to hear the same compliment. Honestly, male or female, I enjoy all the attention, feedback and appreciation from my fans”.

