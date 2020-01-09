Here's how Karan Patel nails Aditi Bhatia’s challenge

MUMBAI: The year 2019 proved to be a memorable one for Karan Patel as he became a proud father to a baby girl. The actor was over the moon to welcome the sweet little angel in his life. And since then, the actor has been on his ‘father duty’. Karan also gave us some sneak peek of his daughter whom they have named Mehr.

Well, apart from spending time with his daughter Mehr, Karan did something interesting. A few days ago, we had informed you about how Aditi Bhatia had given the Poker Face Challenge to Karan Patel. And now, after days, the actor has accepted the challenge of his onscreen daughter and how.

Karan shared the video of the same on his Instagram account where he is seen taking up the challenge like a pro. Karan almost managed to complete the challenge and it would be interesting to know if Aditi is happy with it or not.

Take a look at Karan's video:

On the work front, Karan was last seen playing the role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He left the show after six years. Although the show went off-air last year, the actor has been missing from the small screens for a long time.

What do you think about Karan's Poker Face Challenge? Tell us in the comments.