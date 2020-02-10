Here's how the audience can relate with Kartik and Naira as a couple in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai...

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Kartik and Naira Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular jodis of the small screen.

The duo’s pair is doing wonders for the show and fans simply love them to see together.

Well, like their onscreen pairing lights up the small screen, we all know that the couple is also dating in real life. It’s been a long time since the duo is together and has given us major relationship goals. The recent drama where the re-married couple went on to spend their honeymoon had to return back home when Kairav started crying.

Kairav has been giving not only relationship goals but also many moral values through their on-screen presence.

The couple's problems are very relatable and it teaches us the nuances of all what couples go through in life and how to tackle it with patience keeping the love and bond strong!